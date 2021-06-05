Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

CVX stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

