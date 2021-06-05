iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,352 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,132 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,162,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.38. 1,194,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,580. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.