Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 11,229 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 123,661 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.