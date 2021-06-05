Westhampton Capital LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

