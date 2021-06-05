Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,867,000 after buying an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

