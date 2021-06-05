Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires Shares of 19,753 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $143.00 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

