Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $288.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $291.00.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

