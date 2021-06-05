Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 11.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $79.49 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.