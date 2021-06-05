CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $238,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CGI by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in CGI by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Shares of GIB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

