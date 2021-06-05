KuCoin Token Price Tops $8.60 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $689.38 million and $24.37 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.60 or 0.00023936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.01011741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.01 or 0.09961868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00053551 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

