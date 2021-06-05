Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to announce sales of $242.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $958.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 638,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.34.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 465,825 shares of company stock worth $6,774,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

