Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $235.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.