iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.12. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

