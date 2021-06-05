Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

