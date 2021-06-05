Fosun International Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fosun International Ltd cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.