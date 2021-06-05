EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 165,880 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,622 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

