Jennison Associates LLC Has $31.60 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,028 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 79,710 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $31,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $128.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

