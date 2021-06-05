Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

