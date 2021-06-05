Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.76. 1,061,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.79.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

