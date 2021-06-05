Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $366.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

