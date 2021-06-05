Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,934 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $172,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.60. 38,736,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,587,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

