Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 209.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 297.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after buying an additional 4,017,363 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,160,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,718,082. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

