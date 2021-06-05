Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,192,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,761,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $370.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.