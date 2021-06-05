DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $449,051.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00299876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00244526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01136302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,706.75 or 1.00192019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,929,789 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

