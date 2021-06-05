Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.94. 58,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

