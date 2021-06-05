The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million.

TSE:DSG traded up C$2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$77.03. 165,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,320. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.82. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$65.78 and a twelve month high of C$83.62.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.