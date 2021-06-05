NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $89.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

