Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 621 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $504.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.13. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.00 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

