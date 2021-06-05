Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 533 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,315.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 135.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,359.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.