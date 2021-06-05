Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,165 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 293.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $61,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.96. 284,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.43. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

