Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Purchases New Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.35% of The Marcus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Marcus by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. 179,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,106. The company has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $95,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

