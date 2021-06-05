CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up about 1.8% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of CyberArk Software worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $3,233,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.97. 373,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,385. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,027.08 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

