Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 2.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.88.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.78. The company had a trading volume of 377,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.68 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

