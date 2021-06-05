Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.93 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

