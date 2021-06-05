Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Cut by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,524 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

