Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,659,000 after buying an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

