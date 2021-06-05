Jabodon PT Co. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jabodon PT Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,451.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,311.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,453.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.