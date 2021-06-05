14,634 Shares in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of World Acceptance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a current ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.60. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

