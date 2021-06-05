Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $153.02 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.11.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

