Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.02. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,879 shares of company stock worth $9,083,460. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

