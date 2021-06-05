Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,495 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,676,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

