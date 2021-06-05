Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Billion

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post sales of $7.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the highest is $7.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $33.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $34.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 4,487,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

