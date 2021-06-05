Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post $21.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 9,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

