Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.13 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $37.36 million and $409,083.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00005960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00076079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.77 or 0.01011037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.09970249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00053622 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

