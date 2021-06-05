Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0291 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $8,794.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00067241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00299465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00244739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01148199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,699.44 or 1.00045438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

