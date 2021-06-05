Everipedia (IQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56.62 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $170.61 million and approximately $56.62 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00067241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00299465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00244739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01148199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,699.44 or 1.00045438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,546,210 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,026,160 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

