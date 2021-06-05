9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

TSLA opened at $599.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

