Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,855 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,944,451. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

