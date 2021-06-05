Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 637,746 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,746 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $114,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 102,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

