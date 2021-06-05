Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $2,652,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,488,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,013. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

